Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Wanted to Kill' Harvey Weinstein After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Jennifer Lawrence is speaking out.

During a candid sit-down with CBS' 60 Minutes, the 27-year-old actress opened up about how she felt when she first heard of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

"What he did was criminal and deplorable and when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him," she shared. "The way that he destroyed so many women’s lives. I want to see him in jail."

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of alleged sexual misconduct throughout his career in Hollywood. Ever since a New York Times story, in which six of his accusers came forward, was published late last year, the disgraced producer has consistently, through his spokesperson, denied any "non-consensual acts" and "acts of retaliation."

Lawrence, as well as fellow actress Meryl Streep, recently found themselves wrapped up in the Weinstein controversy after they were cited in a legal response filed by the 65-year-old producer's lawyers in New York, to a lawsuit against Weinstein as well as his former companies, The Weinstein Company and Miramax.

The legal response cites Lawrence and Streep's past comments about Weinstein as a defense of his character.

"Such women would include, presumably, Jennifer Lawrence, who told Oprah Winfrey she had known Weinstein since she was 20 years old and said 'he had only ever been nice to me,' and Meryl Streep, who stated publicly that Weinstein had always been respectful to her in their working relationship," the response reads.

Streep called the legal response "pathetic and exploitative," while Lawrence said in a statement, "Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop. For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time’s up.”

Weinstein later apologized to the actresses, claiming he learned after the fact that their names were included.

"Mr. Weinstein has been informed that his civil counsel responded in court to a class action lawsuit which improperly sought to include all actresses who had previously worked with Mr. Weinstein, even where those actresses have made no claim of wrongdoing," the statement read. "Even though Mr. Weinstein has worked with hundreds of actresses and actors who had only professional and mutually respectful experiences with him, Mr. Weinstein has directed in the future that no specific names be used by his counsel, even where those actors have made previous public statements about him."

