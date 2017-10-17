Jennifer Lawrence Says She Was Asked By a Producer to 'Lose 15 Pounds' After Doing a 'Nude Line-Up'

Jennifer Lawrence revealed exclusively to ET's Carly Steel that she is focused on "creating a community" of support for women in Hollywood after her own experiences with sexism in the industry.

At Monday night's Elle's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration, presented in part by L'Oreal Paris and Calvin Klein, the Oscar winner gave an empowering speech where she revealed that the producers of one of her first films asked her to quickly lose weight and subjected her to an uncomfortable audition process.

"When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks," she recalled, noting that another actress had already been fired for not slimming down fast enough. "During this time, a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We all stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates."