Jennifer Lawrence Shows Up in Style to Venice Film Festival, Poses With Director Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky
Jennifer Lawrence made quite the entrance on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old actress waved to fans when she stepped off the boat en route to promote her upcoming movie, Mother!, at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Lawrence dressed up a black tank-top by pairing it with plaid slacks, black heels and a gold statement choker.
The Oscar winner later showed up to the Venice Lido for a photocall with her Mother! co-stars, Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer, as well as her boyfriend and director of the movie, Darren Aronofsky.
Lawrence stunned in a gothic-style black-and-pink dress with a plunging neckline, while Aronofsky made a style statement with an over-sized scarf and tinted glasses. The two were careful not to stand next to one another during the photocall and instead often posed with Bardem and Pfeiffer.
Lawrence started dating the 48-year-old director after the two wrapped filming on the intense Mother! movie, which hits theaters on Sept. 15. “We had energy,” she told the September issue of Vogue magazine. “I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.”
"I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused," Lawrence continued. "And I’m never confused with him.”
Aronofsky is equally in awe of the actress. “It’s such a raw, natural talent she has," he told Vogue. "I always kind of compare her to Michael Jordan.”