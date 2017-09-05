Jennifer Lawrence Slays in Polka Dot Gown at 'Mother!' Premiere in Venice
Jennifer Lawrence can't stop slaying the fashion game in Italy!
The 27-year-old actress turned heads at the premiere of her new movie, Mother!, during the 74th Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, looking positively lovely in a semi-sheer polka dot Christian Dior gown.
RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Shows Up in Style to Venice Film Festival, Poses With Director Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky
The stunning, semi-sheer dress featured a plunging neckline and gorgeous floral detailing along the bodice and full skirt. She paired the pretty frock with silver jewelry and finished the elegant look by tucking her hair into a chignon and adding a smoky eye and pink lip.
The blonde beauty was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars, Michelle Pfeiffer, who looked equally as lovely in a full-length diamond-patterned metallic dress, and Javier Bardem.
Earlier in the day, the trio stepped out for a photocall for the thriller, posing for pics alongside the movie's director and Lawrence's boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky.
MORE: Jennifer Lawrence and Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Arrive in Italy for Venice Film Festival
Lawrence looked just as lovely at the event, showing off her tiny waist in a Giambattista Valli gothic-style dress with a plunging neckline.
The Hunger Games alum recently opened up about her relationship with Aronofsky. Hear all about it in the video below.