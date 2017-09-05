Fashion

Jennifer Lawrence Slays in Polka Dot Gown at 'Mother!' Premiere in Venice

By Emily Krauser‍
Photo: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence can't stop slaying the fashion game in Italy!

The 27-year-old actress turned heads at the premiere of her new movie, Mother!, during the 74th Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, looking positively lovely in a semi-sheer polka dot Christian Dior gown.

Jennifer Lawrence at Venice Film Festival
Photo: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The stunning, semi-sheer dress featured a plunging neckline and gorgeous floral detailing along the bodice and full skirt. She paired the pretty frock with silver jewelry and finished the elegant look by tucking her hair into a chignon and adding a smoky eye and pink lip.

Jennifer Lawrence at mother! premiere
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The blonde beauty was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars, Michelle Pfeiffer, who looked equally as lovely in a full-length diamond-patterned metallic dress, and Javier Bardem.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem
Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, the trio stepped out for a photocall for the thriller, posing for pics alongside the movie's director and Lawrence's boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky.

Darren Aronofsky, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lawrence looked just as lovely at the event, showing off her tiny waist in a Giambattista Valli gothic-style dress with a plunging neckline.

jennifer lawrence venice film festival
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Hunger Games alum recently opened up about her relationship with Aronofsky. Hear all about it in the video below.

