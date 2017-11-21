Jennifer Lawrence Talks ‘Unbelievably Violating’ Nude Photo Hack: ‘I’m Still Processing’

It’s been three years since Jennifer Lawrence was the victim of a nude photo hack, but she’s still dealing with what that incident meant to her.

“When the hacking thing happened it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put into words,” she said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, released on Monday. “I think that I’m still actually processing.”

Describing the scenario like a “ransom,” Lawrence, 27, went on to say, “I feel like I got gang banged by the f**king planet. There’s not one person in the world that’s not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You could be at a barbeque and somebody could just pull it up on their phone and that was just a really impossible thing to process.”

Lawrence added that many women came to her following the hack, wanting her to join them in lawsuits surrounding the ordeal.

“None of that was going to bring me peace,” she said. “None of that was going to bring my nude body back to me and Nick [Hoult], the person they were intended for. It wasn’t going to bring any of that back. I wasn’t interested in suing everybody. I was interested in healing.”