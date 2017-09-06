Jennifer Lawrence Turns Heads in Sheer Silver Gown at 'Mother!' Premiere in London -- See the Pics!
Jennifer Lawrence is drop-dead gorgeous!
The 27-year old actress continues to slay the red carpet, this time at the Mother! premiere at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square in London, England on Wednesday.
Wearing a showstopping, body-hugging Atelier Versace gown handwoven in light metallic chains, Lawrence glowed with her hair in an up-do, smoky brown eyeshadow and nude lips. The actress kept things simple with no jewelry and silver single-strap heels.
Lawrence once again avoided posing next to her boyfriend and Mother! director, Darren Aronofsky, instead having Domhnall Gleeson stand between them during a photo op.
Earlier this week, Lawrence turned heads while at the Venice Film Festival, promoting the thriller with the rest of the cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Javier Bardem.
Lawrence and Aronofsky have kept things professional during their press tour, though earlier in the year, both gushed about each other in their respective interviews.
