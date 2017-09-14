Jennifer Lawrence is the Ultimate Femme Fatale in First Sexy, Bloody 'Red Sparrow' Trailer -- Watch!
Jennifer Lawrence is in the business of murder in this intense, sexy new trailer for her upcoming spy thriller Red Sparrow.
The slow-burn trailer opens with Lawrence apprehensively sitting on the edge of a bed in a luxurious hotel room wearing a red sequined gown, as a man's voice instructs her to remove her clothes. Then, the violence begins.
WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence Stars in Terrifying New Trailer for 'Mother!'
Lawrence stars as Dominika Egorova, a Russian assassin who has been trained by a clandestine government agency to use her sexuality to seduce men and then kill them. After years of black-ops work for her homeland, she finds herself attracted to an American CIA operative (Joel Edgerton), who tries to turn her into a double agent.
"When I was in Moscow, I heard about a program," Edgerton says in voiceover. "Young officers trained to seduce and manipulate. To use their bodies, to use everything. They call them Sparrows."
And, from the looks of it, Dominika might be the deadliest Sparrow of them all.
WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence Says Her Frequent Red Carpet Spills 'Just Make Me Mad Now'
The tense international spy thriller reunites Lawrence with director Francis Lawrence, who helmed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and both installments of Mockingjay. The film also stars Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons.
Red Sparrow flies into theaters March 2, 2018.
WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence on Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky: 'There's Nobody Like Him'
Lawrence's super intense horror drama Mother! is currently in theaters, directed by her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky.
Recently, the 27-year-old Oscar winner and the acclaimed filmmaker walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Mother! and spoke with ET about their relationship and their red carpet fashion choices. Check out the video below to hear more.