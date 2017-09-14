Jennifer Lawrence is the Ultimate Femme Fatale in First Sexy, Bloody 'Red Sparrow' Trailer -- Watch!

Lawrence stars as Dominika Egorova, a Russian assassin who has been trained by a clandestine government agency to use her sexuality to seduce men and then kill them. After years of black-ops work for her homeland, she finds herself attracted to an American CIA operative (Joel Edgerton), who tries to turn her into a double agent.

"When I was in Moscow, I heard about a program," Edgerton says in voiceover. "Young officers trained to seduce and manipulate. To use their bodies, to use everything. They call them Sparrows."

And, from the looks of it, Dominika might be the deadliest Sparrow of them all.