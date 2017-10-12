Jennifer Lawrence Wears a Bridal Gown on the Same Red Carpet as Angelina Jolie: Pics!
Jennifer Lawrence wore a gown fit for a bride – no, really. The 27-year-old Oscar winner attended the premiere of the documentary Faces, Places at the Pacific Design Center in Hollywood on Wednesday wearing a white L.Wells Bridal gown.
The dress featured a sheer white panel over top with lace sleeves and a plunging neckline.
Lawrence paired the look with a berry-colored lip, wearing her blonde locks down and wavy. On the carpet, she posed with the stars of the documentary -- director Agnes Varda and photographer and muralist J.R. -- goofing off with the unlikely pals.
Another A-lister to attend the event was Angelina Jolie. Who also posed for photographs, wearing a floor-length black dress and a draped beige sweater.
Jolie, 42, also had some fun with the film’s stars, leaning down to get on the same level as the shorter Varda.
Both Lawrence and Jolie recently snagged big magazine covers, with the Mother! star appearing on one of the Elle's “Women in Hollywood” issues and Jolie posing alongside cheetahs on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.
