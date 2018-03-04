Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, Jennifer Garner & More Best Dressed at 2018 Oscars

The stars certainly didn't disappoint at the 90th Annual Academy Awards!

Hollywood's most stylish men and women dressed to impress for the 2018 Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, stepping out in their best head-turning gowns and sophisticated suits.

Chic in a sparkly Christian Dior dress with effortless waves and an ultra-dramatic smokey eye, Jennifer Lawrence slayed the red carpet, easily nabbing the No. 1 spot on ET's Best Dressed List.

Equally fab was Zendaya, who wowed in a chocolate brown, off-the-shoulder chiffon frock by Giambattista Valli Couture. She completed the chic look with a classy top knot, jewelry by Bulgari and Brian Atwood sandals.

Jennifer Garner also brought her A-game, flaunting her fit figure in a royal blue Atelier Versace gown. She styled the flowy, princess-like piece with matching open-toe stilettos, dangly earrings and a bombshell blowout.

These ladies weren't the only A-listers who made a statement on Sunday, however. Click through the gallery below to see all 18 of the Best Dressed celebrities!

