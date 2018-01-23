Jennifer Lopez Adorably Freaks Out Playing the Fear Box Challenge: Watch!

Jennifer Lopez is having some fun with a few famous social media stars!

To spread the word about her DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert on Feb. 3 at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the 48-year-old singer filmed a few fun videos with prominent social media influencers, including David Dobrik.

In the first video, Dobrik asks Lopez to stick her hands in a box without knowing what's inside, with the items ranging from a harmless banana to an actual human being.

"Here's a tip -- if you ever meet @DavidDobrik don't let him talk you into doing this," Lopez joked on Instagram.

Check out Lopez's hilarious reactions:

In another video, Lopez sweetly surprised Chachi Gonzales -- a dancer who is a huge fan of hers -- by changing places with a makeup artist on set during a glam session. Gonzales is currently working on an homage to Lopez by dancing different choreography of hers throughout the years.

To see Lopez's concert on the night before the Super Bowl, fans can tune into the Super Saturday Night live broadcast on AT&T AUDIENCE Network or livestreamed on the DIRECTV NOW social media handles on Feb. 3, beginning at midnight ET/9 p.m. PT.

ET recently spoke with DJ Khaled, who addressed rumors of a "top secret" collaboration between Lopez and Cardi B!

Watch below:

