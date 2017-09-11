Jennifer Lopez Adorably Gives Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Ella Singing Lessons -- Watch!

A source told ET last month that Lopez, 48, and Rodriguez, 42, are "happier than ever" right now.



"Those in J.Lo’s inner circle see her relationship with A-Rod going the distance," the source shared. "They definitely see marriage potential here."



"J.Lo loves that they have so much in common," the source added. "They’re both parents and they’re both successful in business. Their lives, while busy, really complement each other."