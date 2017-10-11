Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony Announce Star-Studded, Multi-City Disaster Relief Benefit Show

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony have not forgotten the countless people and cities still in need of disaster relief.

After launching the humanitarian aid initiative, Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), last month -- in response to the devastating hurricanes and natural disasters that have left many in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Florida, Texas and more in need of recovery -- Anthony, Lopez and her boyfriend, Rodriguez, are joining forces for a televised, multi-city benefit concert and telethon, complete with a stacked lineup of artists.

With performances in Miami and Los Angeles, One Voice: Somos Live! will be broadcast on Univision and Telemundo on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and on NBC at 10 p.m. Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Chris Martin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige and more have signed on to perform. The joint airing by Univision and Telemundo marks the first time in history that the two leading Spanish language networks have simulcast programming.