Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony Announce Star-Studded, Multi-City Disaster Relief Benefit Show
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony have not forgotten the countless people and cities still in need of disaster relief.
After launching the humanitarian aid initiative, Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), last month -- in response to the devastating hurricanes and natural disasters that have left many in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Florida, Texas and more in need of recovery -- Anthony, Lopez and her boyfriend, Rodriguez, are joining forces for a televised, multi-city benefit concert and telethon, complete with a stacked lineup of artists.
With performances in Miami and Los Angeles, One Voice: Somos Live! will be broadcast on Univision and Telemundo on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and on NBC at 10 p.m. Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Chris Martin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige and more have signed on to perform. The joint airing by Univision and Telemundo marks the first time in history that the two leading Spanish language networks have simulcast programming.
MORE: Jennifer Lopez and BFF Leah Remini Announce Film Together: 'Every Lucy Needs an Ethel'
Proceeds of the shows will benefit a number of organizations, including Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF.
Tickets for the Miami show are available here.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez recently gushed to ET about how Lopez is a great role model for his kids.
Watch the video below for more.