Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony's 'Somos Live!' Raises Over $35 Million for Puerto Rico Relief
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony’s star-studded disaster relief concert, One Voice: Somos Live!, helped raise over $35 million.
The concert, held to raise money for those affected by the natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, Mexico and more, was broadcast on Saturday across multiple platforms.
Lopez, 48, and the former baseball player personally raised $26 million in corporate pledges and donations prior to the event from the business, sports and entertainment industry, with the rest of the money coming from the telecast.
"With the disasters and tragedies befalling us almost weekly, and the swirling negativity dividing our country, it was gratifying to see people of all ages, races and background come together to support and help those in need,” Lopez expressed in a statement. "Alex and I were amazed by the amount of love, unity and donations that were received. And I am personally overcome with gratitude for all the incredible artists and talent who showed up in both Los Angeles and Miami to perform, answer phones or lend their services. While there is still much to do, we are deeply grateful for all that’s been done. We are, and will continue to be, one voice."
Rodriguez also echoed J.Lo’s sentiments, adding, “It has been an incredibly difficult time for the people in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. These people were the first to answer our call to help with this cause. We are profoundly grateful to them and all those who came together to help make a difference."
Somos Live! included performances by Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, Jamie Foxx and more. Kim Kardashian West, Selena Gomez and Ellen DeGeneres were among the celebs that took phone calls and jotted down donations.
For more information and/or to donate to the Somos Una Vos disaster relief effort, visit somosunavoz.com.
