Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Attend Cancer Benefit in NYC, Contribute to $1 Million Donation
Talk about a power couple!
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were once again out and about in New York City, but this time it was for a good cause. The former MLB player and triple-threat star attended a dinner to help benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and addressed the audience -- which included Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg.
Rodriguez looked dapper in a black suit and gray tie, while Lopez wore a cream-colored, curve-hugging dress complete with a plunging neckline and cut-outs on the shoulders. Upon speaking to those at the event, the 42-year-old athlete announced that he and Lopez, along with those at their table, had agreed to collectively donate $1 million to the cause.
This has been a very charitable season for Lopez and Rodriguez. In October, they teamed up with the 48-year-old singer's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, to host the star-studded disaster relief concert, One Voice: Somos Live!, that helped to raise over $35 million for those affected by the natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, Mexico and more.
Lopez and Rodriguez personally raised $26 million in corporate pledges and donations prior to the event from the business, sports and entertainment industry, with the rest of the money coming from the telecast.
Ahead of One Voice, Lopez and Rodriguez talked exclusively to ET about how they teamed up for the first time for the telecast.
"We complement each other in a beautiful way, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner in this," the mother of two gushed. "I mean, the things that Alex did to help make this a success for the people of Puerto Rico and for all of disaster relief has been amazing."
