Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Attend Cancer Benefit in NYC, Contribute to $1 Million Donation

Talk about a power couple!

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were once again out and about in New York City, but this time it was for a good cause. The former MLB player and triple-threat star attended a dinner to help benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and addressed the audience -- which included Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Rodriguez looked dapper in a black suit and gray tie, while Lopez wore a cream-colored, curve-hugging dress complete with a plunging neckline and cut-outs on the shoulders. Upon speaking to those at the event, the 42-year-old athlete announced that he and Lopez, along with those at their table, had agreed to collectively donate $1 million to the cause.