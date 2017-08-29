Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Donate $50K to Victims of Hurricane Harvey: 'We Wanna Do Our Part'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are the latest celebrities to throw their support behind the relief efforts in Houston, Texas, following the damage done by Hurricane Harvey.

On Tuesday, the A-list couple posted a video on their Instagram accounts, announcing that they have each donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross to help victims of the natural disaster.

"Our hearts are just breaking for all the families that are displaced," Lopez says in the video while sitting on Rodriguez's lap. "It's just devastating and we just want to do our part to help."