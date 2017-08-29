Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Donate $50K to Victims of Hurricane Harvey: 'We Wanna Do Our Part'
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are the latest celebrities to throw their support behind the relief efforts in Houston, Texas, following the damage done by Hurricane Harvey.
On Tuesday, the A-list couple posted a video on their Instagram accounts, announcing that they have each donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross to help victims of the natural disaster.
"Our hearts are just breaking for all the families that are displaced," Lopez says in the video while sitting on Rodriguez's lap. "It's just devastating and we just want to do our part to help."
Rodriguez also had a heartfelt message to those affected by Hurricane Harvey -- which hit Houston over the weekend -- and encouraged fans to donate to the Red Cross.
"It's our opportunity to come together as one to help out all the great families in distress down in Houston," the former MLB pro says. "We're praying for you and God bless all of you."
"At the end of the day, we're all one," Lopez adds. "We have to pull together when others are in need in this country and everywhere in the world."
The 48-year-old singer then encourages fans to give "whatever you can afford."
"Do as much as you can," she pleads. "We're gonna do as much as we can through this whole process."
Lopez and Rodriguez are among a slew of celebrities who have donated to relief efforts in Houston. Beyonce, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and the Kardashian family have also stepped up and given both financial offerings to the Red Cross, in addition to using their star status to encourage others to follow suit.
To help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, visit RedCross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
