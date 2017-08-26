Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Head to Las Vegas Ahead of Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Fight
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ready for the big fight!
The couple made their way to Las Vegas on Saturday, ahead of the highly-publicized Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor match.
Lopez, looking stunning in all-white, took to Instagram to share a pic with her boyfriend aboard Patriots owner Robert Kraft's private plane. The former baseball player also shared the same pic with the caption, "Vegas bound."
J.Lo also shared a fabulous pic of herself getting out of the jet on her Instagram Stories.
The sporting event will undoubtedly see a large gathering of high profile celebs. Demi Lovato is set to sing the National Anthem.
Earlier this week, the couple was spotted taking cute selfies on the Shades of Blue set. Check out their pics in the video below.