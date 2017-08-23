Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Keep the Couples Workouts Going -- See the Goofy Vid!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez keep working out together and we can’t even handle it.
The retired New York Yankee shared a new video of he and his pop star babe training to Instagram on Wednesday, where the couple is working hard and playing hard, with an intense regimen that includes core strength, a little dancing, and of course -- couples push-ups.
"Comeback!!! Oops...maybe not," A-Rod captioned the post. "#VegasPrep #Trufusion #NYC @jlo @davidkirsch."
Come on. You can’t give us couple goals and fitness goals. It’s just not fair!
In fact, things seem to be going so well between these two that many are starting to wonder whether they’ll be heading down the aisle anytime soon.
