Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Look So in Love While Jewelry Shopping -- See the Pic!

Even while shopping, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez prove they're one cute couple!

The lovebirds were spotted out and about in Miami on Valentine's Day, showing off minor PDA as they were photographed inside two jewelry stores.

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer flaunted her curvaceous figure in a bodyhugging beige dress, which she paired with gold hoop earrings, nude heels and a flirty half-up, half-down 'do. Her MLB star beau complemented her sexy look, donning a gray suit with brown leather shoes as they stopped by Mayor's Jewelry Store and Tourneau Watches.

The pretty pair followed up their shopping trip with an outdoor lunch at French restaurant Brasserie Central. ET has reached out to the jewelry stores for details, but they had "no comment."

Lopez, 48, and Rodriguez, 42, recently celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple by watching the Philadelphia Eagles take down the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier this month.

ET was on site for DIRECTV NOW's Super Saturday Night concert, held one night before the NFL championship game, where J.Lo simply couldn't stop gushing about her man.

"What was I doing one year ago today? I was with Alex," she recalled. "We had just met and, you know, it was good. It was a good night."

"It's crazy. We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we're at professionally, as well as personally," she continued. "Things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other. So much has changed in a year in a sense for us, for each of us individually, and we're just really happy. It's a good time."

