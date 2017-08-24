Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Pose for Cute Selfies on ‘Shades of Blue’ Set -- See the Pic!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez can't keep their hands off each other.
The couple was spotted on the Shades of Blue set in Queens, New York, on Wednesday, cuddling up and taking selfies.
The singer looked comfy and relaxed in her character Harlee's hairdo with ripped jeans, a black sweatshirt and black boots sitting on the former baseball player's lap while they took pictures of each other.
The couple is nearly six months into their relationship and can't seem to get enough of each other. In fact, a source recently told ET that J-Rod "is solid and happier than ever" and that J.Lo's inner circle "definitely see marriage potential here."
"J.Lo loves that they have so much in common," the source added, noting that the two are both super busy parents that spend a lot of time at work.
On Thursday, Rodriguez also shared a cute pic of Lopez on Instagram, captioning the shot, "Surprise visit from my favorite detective. #harlee."
