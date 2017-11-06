Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take Their Kids Out for Ice Cream, Remain the Perfect Couple: Pic!
J-Rod is all about family time!
Jennifer Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, both 9, joined Alex Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, for a fun weekend outing. “#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show,” Rodriguez, 42, captioned a group shot.
For the family time, Lopez rocked a pair of giant silver hoop earrings and a black sweatshirt, while Rodriguez also went casual in a black T-shirt and jeans.
All of the kids looked pleased by their frozen treats, but Emme definitely won for the best cone. She had blue ice cream with Fruit Loops on top, inspiring serious dessert goals.
In an exclusive interview with ET, Rodriguez shared that his daughters look up to Lopez. "Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met," the former MLB pro said, gushing over his 48-year-old girlfriend. "I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model."
Lopez and Rodriguez recently posed together for the cover of Vanity Fair, for more from their joint interview, watch the clip below!