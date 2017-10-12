Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Talk Teaming Up for Benefit Concert: 'We Complement Each Other' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are truly a power couple.
The pair sat down with ET's Cameron Mathison on Thursday to talk about teaming up for the first time on a project, the upcoming One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief.
"We complement each other in a beautiful way, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner in this," Lopez gushed. "I mean the things that Alex did to help make this a success for the people of Puerto Rico and for all of disaster relief has been amazing."
Lopez also dished on what makes their click.
"I think we're very alike in many ways. And I think that's what makes it work," she said.
"We're alike except I can't sing, dance, act," joked Rodriguez.
But he can put on a huge show with Lopez to raise funds for those affected by natural disaster with theOne Voice: Somos Live! concert.
"We never thought we'd be able to pull it off," Lopez revealed about getting everything together for the benefit, which airs this weekend. "I was like, can we do this? It seems soon. And then it just grew. Honestly, I feel like God helped us on this one a lot."
She also detailed how quick Rodriguez was to step in and help.
"Alex was like, we can do this, and he got the MLB and the New York Yankees to donate right away. And then he made a donation. And then that all happened almost simultaneously," she said.
Organizing the event has had deep personal resonance for the star, who had family members directly affected by Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico, and she was hands-on in securing celebrity participation and getting others involved.
"I called every performer myself," she said. "It was a lot of fun to call you know, Gwen Stefani or Demi Lovato or Jamie Foxx or Leonardo DiCaprio or any of these people...Ellen DeGeneres and go 'Hey, my full time job is now Puerto Rico, can you help me out?' And I can't even get the sentence out and they're like, 'Yes, what do you need? What do you want me to do?'"
Rodriguez also had high praise for Lopez's hustle.
"To watch Jennifer kind of lean into this in a way I didn't know she was capable of -- I mean, here's someone who has like 20 jobs, I can't even keep up," he said with a laugh.
For Lopez, the event -- which will feature performances from Lopez, Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin and more to raise funds for Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF -- is also about creating some positivity in the world.
"I did it because I wanted to for Puerto Rico but then it does something for me in reminding me we live with a lot of amazing people. There's a lot more love out there than hate," she said.
Rodriguez echoed the importance of helping those in need. "We sometimes take things for granted. Just being in a room with air conditioning or refrigerated food or light and water, gas. Things that they don't have and it's getting worse by the minute," he said. "I think for us, it's important to send the message to them with our words and our actions that we're there and we're there to stay and we're not gonna abandon them."
One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief will air simultaneously on Telemundo and Univision on Oct. 14 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and NBC will join in the third hour to broadcast in English at 10 p.m. PT/ET.
