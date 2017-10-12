Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Talk Teaming Up for Benefit Concert: 'We Complement Each Other' (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are truly a power couple.

The pair sat down with ET's Cameron Mathison on Thursday to talk about teaming up for the first time on a project, the upcoming One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief.

"We complement each other in a beautiful way, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner in this," Lopez gushed. "I mean the things that Alex did to help make this a success for the people of Puerto Rico and for all of disaster relief has been amazing."

Lopez also dished on what makes their click.