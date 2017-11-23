Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Kids Rock Matching Pajamas Ahead of Thanksgiving: Pics!
J-Rod family shenanigans! As Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romance heats up, the couple’s two sets of kids are also having lots of fun bonding time.
On Wednesday (aka Thanksgiving Eve), the foursome got together with a friend to rock adorable sets of black and red flannel pajamas.
“Twinning,” Rodriguez, 42, captioned the adorable group pic.
In the shot, Lopez’s daughter, Emme, 9, is sitting on the shoulders of Rodriguez’s eldest daughter, Tashi, 13. Lopez’s son, Max, 9, is holding up a flashlight, while Rodriguez’s daughter Ella, 9, is doing the splits on the ground in front of the group.
Earlier in the day, the former New York Yankees player and his daughters visited Lopez of the set of her upcoming film Second Act.
Tashi posed with Lopez, 48, in matching aviator shades for a cute selfie.
“Girls at work. #secondact #nyc#tashi13,” Rodriguez captioned the shot.
The families have been spending lots of time together ever since Lopez and Rodriguez first started dating in the spring. Watch the clip below for more details on the sexy start to their romance!
