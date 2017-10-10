Jennifer Lopez and BFF Leah Remini Snap a Selfie to Announce Film Together: 'Every Lucy Needs an Ethel'
Talk about a dynamic duo!
Jennifer Lopez tweeted out the news on Tuesday that she'll be teaming up with her BFF, Leah Remini, on a new movie.
"Every Lucy needs an Ethel," Lopez wrote in a tweet with a snuggly photo of the two together. "Look who is doing a movie together!!"
The film, called Second Act, is a romantic comedy starring Lopez as a big box store employee who reinvents herself, according to Deadline. Remini will play Lopez's best friend, a fellow employee of the store.
The stars have been pals for years, and shared some of their girls night out fun on social media earlier this year.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Salsas the Night Away With Leah Remini -- See the Video!
Remini is staying busy this year, continuing her A&E series, Scientology and the Aftermath, and also starring in Kevin Can Wait with her old King of Queens co-star, Kevin James.
RELATED: Leah Remini Defends ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Season Premiere
And Lopez's schedule might be even fuller with her Las Vegas residency and her two TV series, Shades of Blue and World of Dance. Plus, she's gotta make time to spend with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.
For more on their relationship, watch the video below!