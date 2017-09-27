Jennifer Lopez and Ex-Husband Marc Anthony Launch Star-Studded Humanitarian Disaster Relief Initiative

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are bringing big names together for disaster relief.

The former couple launched Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), a new initiative promoting awareness and humanitarian aid, on Tuesday, in response to recent natural disasters that have devastated many areas, including Puerto Rico, Mexico, Florida, Texas and more.

Lopez's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, Bruno Mars, Pitbull, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ed Sheeran and Lin-Manuel Miranda are just a few of the celebrities who have signed on for the star-studded initiative, which aims to raise money for American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico, as well as more charities to come.

For more information and/or to donate, visit somosunavoz.com.