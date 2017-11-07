Jennifer Lopez and Milo Ventimiglia Get Close on 'Second Act' Set
Milo Ventimiglia and Jennifer Lopez couple up!
The This Is Us star and the 48-year-old entertainer were spotted embracing on the set of their new movie, , in the Bronx, New York, on Monday night.
Lopez was all smiles wearing camo pants, a gray shirt under a black jacket with a fur hood and tan studded booties. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actor, with his long hair and mustache, went in for a hug wearing blue jeans, an olive green jacket and black boots.
Second Act is a romantic comedy directed by Peter Segal (50 First Dates, Anger Management). The story follows a big-box store employee, portrayed by Lopez, who tries to prove that in New York City, street smarts are just "as valuable as a college degree." Ventimiglia portrays J.Lo's longtime boyfriend, Trey.
On Tuesday, Leah Remini, who also co-stars in the film, shared a selfie with Ventimiglia, captioning the Instagram pic, "Such a nice guy, this one! @miloanthonyventimiglia shooting #SecondAct @stxentertainment #NYC."
