Jennifer Lopez Can't Get Over the 'Cuteness' of Her Twins on the Beach -- See the Adorable Pics!

Jennifer Lopez loves capturing those sweet family moments!

The 48-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, sharing a series of adorable photos of her 10-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, enjoying a fun day at the beach.

In the cute snaps, J.Lo's mini-me's strike a series of silly poses, proving they're certainly not shy when the cameras are around! "#TBT coconuts on the beach," the Shades of Blue star wrote. "#LOVE SWIPE FOR MORE CUTENESS."

Earlier this week, Lopez was the center of attention while filming a new episode of World of Dance. The judge/executive producer wowed in a pretty pink Gucci dress, which she paired with plenty of jewels and platform heels.

Hiyeee...🌸 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 1, 2018 at 5:48pm PST

She later thanked her style and beauty team -- Scott Barnes, Chris Appleton, Mariel Haenn, Tom Bachik and Rob Zangardi -- for her "gorgeous glam" via Instagram.

And can we talk about that hair? PERFECTION.

🥤 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 1, 2018 at 5:49pm PST

In more J.Lo news, the New York native recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with Alex Rodriguez, who is returning to the New York Yankees as a special adviser to general manager Brian Cashman.

ET spoke with Lopez in Minneapolis, Minnesota, one day before Super Bowl LII, where she couldn't help herself from gushing over her boyfriend. "What was I doing one year ago today? I was with Alex," she recalled. "We had just met and, you know, it was good. It was a good night."

"It's crazy. We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we're at professionally, as well as personally," she continued. "Things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other. So much has changed in a year in a sense for us, for each of us individually, and we're just really happy. It's a good time."

Hear more from the exclusive interview in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Message to Twins on 10th Birthday: 'My Heart, My Love, My Light'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Look So in Love While Jewelry Shopping -- See the Pic!

Alex Rodriguez Talks Spending Time with Jennifer Lopez: 'We Like To Keep It Simple' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery