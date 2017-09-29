Jennifer Lopez Cuddles Up to Alex Rodriguez in Sweet New Pic: 'My Happy Place'
Jennifer Lopez is getting back to her "happy place"!
The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet pic of herself cuddling up to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.
"About last night... #myhappyplace 😊☺❤️ #amoramoramor," Lopez captioned the snap.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ex Marc Anthony Launch Star-Studded Humanitarian Disaster Relief Initiative
The Shades of Blue star recently teamed up with Rodriguez and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, to aid relief efforts after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.
Lopez, who donated $1 million to disaster relief, revealed on Wednesday that she had finally made contact with her family members affected by the hurricane after six days.
