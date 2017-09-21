Jennifer Lopez Delivers Passionate Plea for Puerto Rico's Hurricane Relief Efforts: 'Help Rebuild Our Island'

Jennifer Lopez is calling for her fans to do what they can to help the people of Puerto Rico after the island suffered massive destruction following Hurricane Maria's landfall.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday night to deliver a passionate plea for support for the nation's relief efforts.

"What's on my mind is what's going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief," said Lopez, who is currently in Las Vegas for her residency show. "Me and my cousin still haven't been able to hear from our families over there."