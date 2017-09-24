Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief Efforts, Working With Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is doing her part to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

On Sunday, the star spoke at a press conference about the devastation on the island, and her personal connection to the devastation. She also announced she is donating $1 million to relief efforts, and serving as a Co-Chair of the Empire State Relief & Recovery Effort.

"My cousin and I and our family still haven’t been able to hear from all of our family over there and we are concerned for them and everyone on the island," she said, before introducing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.