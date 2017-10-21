Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Sweet Breakfast in Bed With Her Twins: 'Life Is Good Today'
Jennifer Lopez is spending some quality time with her twins.
The 48-year-old entertainer had breakfast in bed with her 9-year-old son, Max, and daughter, Emme, on Saturday morning.
"Happy Saturday!! Good morning everyone!!! #breakfastinbed #meandmycoconuts #thatsemmesheadundertheblanket #lifeisgoodtoday," a makeup-free and smiling J.Lo captioned the sweet snap.
Last week, the "Waiting For Tonight" singer performed at the Tidal X: Brooklyn benefit show at the Barclays Center, where she slayed in a sexy all-red outfit that included glittering thigh-high boots, fishnet stockings, and a matching latex bra-and-underwear combo.
Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, chatted with ET about their joint efforts to raise money to help those in need in Puerto Rico.
