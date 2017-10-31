Jennifer Lopez Gets on ‘Mama Makeup Duties’ While Getting Her Kids Ready for Halloween

Jennifer Lopez got to work with her makeup brushes to help get her kids ready for Halloween on Tuesday.

The singer shared a snap showing her applying makeup to 9-year-old daughter Emme, who was dressed up as a fox.

“Mamá makeup duties...#happyhalloween🎃👻,” Lopez captioned the pic.

The Shades of Blue star then shared a split photo showing Emme’s finished look and her twin brother Max posing in a Baymax costume.