Jennifer Lopez Locates Missing Relatives in Puerto Rico: 'We Found The Last of My Family'

Since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and the Caribbean islands, J.Lo has been active in recovery efforts, already donating $1 million to disaster relief.

On Tuesday, Lopez and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, launched Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), a new initiative promoting awareness and humanitarian aid in response to recent natural disasters that have devastated many areas, including Puerto Rico, Mexico, Florida, Texas and more.

Together, alongside J.Lo's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and many other celebs who have signed on, the pair will help raise money for American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico, as well as more charities to come.

The Shades of Blue star will also participate in JAY Z's third annual Tidal X: Brooklyn benefit concert, which will take place on Oct. 17 and benefit organizations that support relief and recovery for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes that took place in Mexico.

