Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Shows in Wake of Deadly Shooting
Jennifer Lopez will not be performing her scheduled shows in Las Vegas this week out of respect for the victims and families of the mass shooting on Sunday night.
Lopez's All I Have shows at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino that were set for Oct. 4, 6 and 7 will be postponed and rescheduled, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino said in a statement.
"Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred," the statement, in part, read. "Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."
Lopez commented on the Vegas shooting on Monday, Instagramming, "I ❤️ Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning."
The 48-year-old singer has had a Vegas residency since January 2016.
Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that 59 people have been killed and 527 injured after the tragedy in Vegas on Sunday. ET spoke to country duo Big & Rich -- who performed at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival just 90 minutes prior to Jason Aldean's set, when a gunman opened fire -- who described the horrifying scene.
