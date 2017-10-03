Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Shows in Wake of Deadly Shooting

Jennifer Lopez will not be performing her scheduled shows in Las Vegas this week out of respect for the victims and families of the mass shooting on Sunday night.

Lopez's All I Have shows at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino that were set for Oct. 4, 6 and 7 will be postponed and rescheduled, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino said in a statement.



"Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred," the statement, in part, read. "Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Lopez commented on the Vegas shooting on Monday, Instagramming, "I ❤️ Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning."