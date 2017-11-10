Jennifer Lopez Returns to Her Roots in 'Amor, Amor, Amor' Music Video

Jenny is back on the block!

Jennifer Lopez returns to her New York City roots in her new music video for "Amor, Amor, Amor," featuring Wisin.

The 48-year-old singer slays in the Spanish language track, letting her long hair down in a fierce Guess jumpsuit look. The video was directed by Jessy Terrero and filmed at NYC's Bowery subway station.

J.Lo shows off her toned bod in another get-up, rocking a sexy Guess crop top and Camouflaged shorts as she dances it out with World of Dance alums Eva Igo, Diana Pombo, The Lab and Ian Eastwood, as well as the Power Peralta twins.