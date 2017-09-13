Jennifer Lopez Says Alex Rodriguez Romance Is the First 'Good Relationship' She's Ever Been In

Lopez calls this period of her life "a golden era."

"I feel that I am shining brighter than I ever have -- that I'm better as a person, as a daughter, as a mother, as a friend, as a partner," she says. "I want to be better and I'm OK with all of it."

"I totally accept myself for all of those things," she continues. "I'm not here to be perfect and I'm not here to be anything but my best, whatever that means for me."

She's also learned to not dwell on the past.

"What's for you is for you, and everything else you have to kind of let it go," she says. "And learn from it and not fight it."

Lopez is promoting her upcoming album, Por Primera Vez, which is completely sung in Spanish. Interestingly enough, she admits she's not completely comfortable speaking the language.

"But I really love singing in Spanish. There's just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me, and that's such a core part of who I am," she notes. "I feel like I sing better in Spanish."