Jennifer Lopez Says Alex Rodriguez Romance Is the First 'Good Relationship' She's Ever Been In
Looks like Jennifer Lopez is throwing a little shade at her famous exes.
In a new interview with HOLA! USA magazine, the 48-year-old actress talks about dating former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, and explains how their romance is "beautiful and different" from her past relationships. Lopez was previously married to singer Marc Anthony for seven years before splitting in 2011, and has also dated Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Ben Affleck.
"I'm in a good relationship,” Lopez says of Rodriguez. "I feel like I can say that for the first time -- I don't know -- maybe ever. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So, there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!"
Lopez calls this period of her life "a golden era."
"I feel that I am shining brighter than I ever have -- that I'm better as a person, as a daughter, as a mother, as a friend, as a partner," she says. "I want to be better and I'm OK with all of it."
"I totally accept myself for all of those things," she continues. "I'm not here to be perfect and I'm not here to be anything but my best, whatever that means for me."
She's also learned to not dwell on the past.
"What's for you is for you, and everything else you have to kind of let it go," she says. "And learn from it and not fight it."
Lopez is promoting her upcoming album, Por Primera Vez, which is completely sung in Spanish. Interestingly enough, she admits she's not completely comfortable speaking the language.
"But I really love singing in Spanish. There's just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me, and that's such a core part of who I am," she notes. "I feel like I sing better in Spanish."
ET spoke with Rodriguez on Tuesday during New York Fashion Week, when he too gushed about their relationship.
"She's really funny and amazing and she's just magical. Everything she touches," he told ET about his gorgeous girlfriend. "I've learned so much from her in such a short period of time."
