Jennifer Lopez Says Her ‘Favorite Part’ of Her Sexy Calibash Performance Is Seeing Alex Rodriguez Backstage

J.Lo loves her No. 1 fan! Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez broke it down on stage at Calibash in Los Angeles, California.

The 48-year-old performer rocked a sexy red and black latex bodysuit with silver chaps and black boots.

Standing proudly backstage was her love, Alex Rodriguez. The former New York Yankees pro took to Instagram to promote Lopez’s performance and to tease an upcoming song.

“Dinero. Dinero. Dinero. #comingsoon #smash #Calibash @jlo,” he captioned the clip.

Lopez also shared a backstage photo with Rodriguez, writing, “Favorite part of my night last night… first face I see coming off stage. #amoramoramor.”

The Vegas residency performer also shared some videos from her electric performances, which featured plenty of booty shaking and lots of high-energy dance moves.

Lopez and Rodriguez recently returned from an emotional trip to Puerto Rico. Watch the clip below!

