Jennifer Lopez Sent Britney Spears Custom Heels Because Pop Diva Love Is Real!
Vegas divas unite! Jennifer Lopez sent fellow Las Vegas residency star Britney Spears an extra special gift on Wednesday.
The “Circus” singer, 35, took to social media to show off her fancy new kicks, courtesy of Lopez’s Giuseppe Zanotti x Jennifer Lopez line.
“Wow!! Look at these gorgeous heels!! Thank you so much @jlo!!!! #GiuseppexJennifer,” she captioned the photos.
The blush-colored booties have a silver embellished heel and matching ankle strap. They retail for $1,895. They also came with a personalized sketch and a handwritten note from J.Lo herself.
“Britney, You are killing it in Vegas! Enjoy! Love, Jennifer,” she wrote.
Lopez also appreciated the social media love, commenting on Brit’s Instagram, “You’re very welcome!!”
