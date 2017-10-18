Jennifer Lopez Slays in Red Latex Look While Performing at Tidal's Star-Studded Benefit Concert in Brooklyn
Jenny from the Block is back!
On Tuesday night, Jennifer Lopez performed at the Tidal X: Brooklyn benefit show at the Barclays Center, and while the stage was designed to look like a subway station, J.Lo's getup isn't typically what one would wear when commuting to work.
The triple-threat star -- who grew up in The Bronx, another borough of NYC -- stepped out in a sexy all-red outfit that included glittering thigh-high boots, fishnet stockings, and a matching latex bra-and-underwear combo.
Lopez also seemed to be giving a shout-out to her boyfriend, former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, by topping off her look with a red sequin Yankees baseball cap.
During her energetic performance, the 48-year-old "Booty" singer pulled out all the stops with her scantily-clad backup dancers in tow, and even shook her trademark booty for the excited concertgoers.
Following the concert, Lopez shared a photo on Instagram of herself onstage, writing: "The Bronx is in here... #Tidal #barclayscenter #brooklyn #benefitconcert #puertorico #boricua"
Last month, Tidal -- JAY Z's global music and entertainment platform -- announced that proceeds from their 3rd annual Tidal X: Brooklyn concert would go to benefit hurricane relief efforts. All ticket proceeds were distributed to a number of organizations including Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union, Miami Community Foundation and more.
In addition to Lopez, other performers at the concert included Cardi B, Fifth Harmony, Chris Brown, Daddy Yankee and Iggy Azalea.
Over the weekend, Lopez and Rodriguez -- along with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony -- helped to raise over $35 million with their own star-studded disaster relief concert, One Voice: Somos Live!.
