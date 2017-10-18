Jennifer Lopez Slays in Red Latex Look While Performing at Tidal's Star-Studded Benefit Concert in Brooklyn

Jenny from the Block is back!

On Tuesday night, Jennifer Lopez performed at the Tidal X: Brooklyn benefit show at the Barclays Center, and while the stage was designed to look like a subway station, J.Lo's getup isn't typically what one would wear when commuting to work.

The triple-threat star -- who grew up in The Bronx, another borough of NYC -- stepped out in a sexy all-red outfit that included glittering thigh-high boots, fishnet stockings, and a matching latex bra-and-underwear combo.