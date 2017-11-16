Jennifer Lopez Slays in Sexy Bikini Look in Dubai -- See the Video!
By
J.Lo takes Dubai!
The 48-year-old singer made quite the entrance in a sexy bikini look while celebrating at an after-party on Wednesday night.
Lopez couldn't help but strut across the room, showing off her toned bod underneath a semi-sheer caftan.
"Walk! Twirl! And Face..." she captioned a video of herself working it on her Instagram Story.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Shares BTS Look of 'Amor Amor Amor' Music Video -- All the Details on Her Fierce Outfits!
The mother of two also shared pics and videos from her Dubai performance, where she slayed in head-to-toe Versace.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Milo Ventimiglia Get Close on 'Second Act' Set
Lopez rocked quite a different look in her new music video for "Amor, Amor, Amor." Watch below.