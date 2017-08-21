Jennifer Lopez Takes Some Swings During Couples Workout at Alex Rodriguez's UFC Gym in Miami -- Watch!
No rest for the wicked-ly good-looking!
Sunday Funday called for hitting the gym for Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.
The power couple paid a visit to Rodriguez's UFC Gym Kendall in Miami, Florida, over the weekend, where they enjoyed an intense couple’s workout.
Eyewitnesses tell ET that Lopez, 48, was given a tour of the fitness facility, which Rodriguez took ownership of earlier this year before a grand opening on Aug. 11. The pair then participated in a one-hour couple’s workout consisting of 30 minutes of upper body strength training and 30 minutes of boxing.
"She really liked the energy and atmosphere of the gym," an insider tells ET. "She also liked the cardio aspect of the boxing workout."
In a video montage soundtracked by Bon Jovi and posted by Rodriguez on Instagram, the pair are shown taping up their hands before a boxing bout, talking to staff and lifting weights.
“Another day at @ufcgymkendall 🙌🏼 #UFCGym #TrainDifferent @jlo@jasonfigorski,” the 42-year-old baseball star captioned the post.
Lopez and Rodriguez’s kids were not in attendance at the gym, however Rodriguez shared a cute pic of his daughters enjoying dinner with the couple on Monday.
“Dinner with my girls. #CoconutGrove #305,” he wrote.
