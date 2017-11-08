Jennifer Lopez Teases 'Amor Amor Amor' Music Video With Sultry Clip -- Watch!

Jennifer Lopez is heating things up!

On Wednesday, 48-year-old entertainer teased the music video for her latest Spanish-language single, "Amor Amor Amor," featuring rapper Wisin.

"#SneakPeek 👀 #AmorAmorAmor drops this Friday on @VEVO @Youtube and all your favorite music platforms @Wisin #SpreadLOVE," Lopez captioned the clip

In the teaser, Lopez is seen slinking through in an abandoned subway station in a denim ensemble. The New York City skyline flashes across the screen, with quick shots of a dancer doing a backflip, people partying inside a subway train and the words "amor amor amor."