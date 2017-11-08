Jennifer Lopez Teases 'Amor Amor Amor' Music Video With Sultry Clip -- Watch!
Jennifer Lopez is heating things up!
On Wednesday, 48-year-old entertainer teased the music video for her latest Spanish-language single, "Amor Amor Amor," featuring rapper Wisin.
"#SneakPeek 👀 #AmorAmorAmor drops this Friday on @VEVO @Youtube and all your favorite music platforms @Wisin #SpreadLOVE," Lopez captioned the clip
In the teaser, Lopez is seen slinking through in an abandoned subway station in a denim ensemble. The New York City skyline flashes across the screen, with quick shots of a dancer doing a backflip, people partying inside a subway train and the words "amor amor amor."
MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Charitable Date Night at Cancer Benefit
J.Lo first teased the sexy music video in August, when she shared a picture of herself wearing a fur coat, Guess t-shirt and black leather shorts.
"Amor Amor Amor" will be featured on the Shades of Blue star's upcoming all-Spanish album, which she's working on with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.
J.Lo last debuted the fierce music video for "Ni Tu Ni Yo," featuring Cuban reggaeton group Gente De Zona, back in July.
Watch below for more.