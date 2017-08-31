Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music Video With Sultry Pic: 'Preparing Something Big'

In the Instagram pic, J.Lo looks fierce wearing a fur coat, a Guess t-shirt, black leather pants, lace-up booties and gold accessories. The 48-year-old singer appears to be riding in an empty subway car.

"Preparando algo grande en mi barrio!! #amoramoramor 🖤🎬🎥💣 @wisin @jessyterrero #videonuevo #vienepronto," Lopez captioned the sultry snap, which translates to "preparing something big for my neighborhood" and "new video coming soon."