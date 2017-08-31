Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music Video With Sultry Pic: 'Preparing Something Big'
Jenny from the Block is back!
On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez shared a sneak peek of the upcoming music video for her Spanish-language song "Amor Amor Amor," featuring rapper Wisin.
In the Instagram pic, J.Lo looks fierce wearing a fur coat, a Guess t-shirt, black leather pants, lace-up booties and gold accessories. The 48-year-old singer appears to be riding in an empty subway car.
"Preparando algo grande en mi barrio!! #amoramoramor 🖤🎬🎥💣 @wisin @jessyterrero #videonuevo #vienepronto," Lopez captioned the sultry snap, which translates to "preparing something big for my neighborhood" and "new video coming soon."
Lopez first teased "Amor Amor Amor" in a May Instagram video. "#lifeisbeautiful #musicanueva #pronto #amoramoramor❤," she captioned the clip, in which she's seen makeup-free.
The Shades of Blue star is currently working on an all-Spanish album with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, who serves as executive producer on the record. The upcoming LP is Lopez's first Spanish album in almost a decade, following 2007's "Como Ama Una Mujer," which Anthony co-produced.
Anthony also appeared in the super sexy music video for Lopez's first single, "Ni Tu Ni Yo," which features Cuban reggaeton group, Gente De Zona.
Over the last few months, Lopez has teased her new music on social media, including a collaboration with rapper Nicky Jam.
