News

Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony Kicks Off His Birthday by Attending Her Las Vegas Show

By Jackie Willis‍
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Photo: Getty Images

All the men in Jennifer Lopez's life showed their support for her this weekend. 

On Saturday, Marc Anthony kicked off his 49th birthday festivities by attending his ex-wife's Las Vegas show with some friends. "Starting the Pre-birthday celebration @jlo #friendsandfamily #estosigue," the birthday boy posted to Instagram.

Also at the Lopez's show was her current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and his 12-year-old daughter, Natasha. "This made my night ❤️❤️❤️Tashi and Daddy coming thru with the #ography💃🏻 #waitingfortonight #Allihave #Vegas," the 48-year-old triple-threat star captioned a video of the dad-daughter duo.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Releases Super Sexy Music Video for 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' -- and Marc Anthony Makes a Cameo!

In April, the former American Idol judge gushed to ET about how proud she isof her new music. "I think it's one of the best albums I've made in a long time and I'm super proud of it," she said, noting that Rodriguez is also a fan of the songs.

"He loves it," Lopez continued. "I'm so excited, you know, every time I finish something, I bring it home and I want him to hear it."

Related Gallery