Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony Kicks Off His Birthday by Attending Her Las Vegas Show
All the men in Jennifer Lopez's life showed their support for her this weekend.
On Saturday, Marc Anthony kicked off his 49th birthday festivities by attending his ex-wife's Las Vegas show with some friends. "Starting the Pre-birthday celebration @jlo #friendsandfamily #estosigue," the birthday boy posted to Instagram.
Also at the Lopez's show was her current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and his 12-year-old daughter, Natasha. "This made my night ❤️❤️❤️Tashi and Daddy coming thru with the #ography💃🏻 #waitingfortonight #Allihave #Vegas," the 48-year-old triple-threat star captioned a video of the dad-daughter duo.
In April, the former American Idol judge gushed to ET about how proud she isof her new music. "I think it's one of the best albums I've made in a long time and I'm super proud of it," she said, noting that Rodriguez is also a fan of the songs.
"He loves it," Lopez continued. "I'm so excited, you know, every time I finish something, I bring it home and I want him to hear it."