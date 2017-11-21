Jennifer Lopez’s Exes Marc Anthony and Beau Casper Smart Snap Fun Selfie: ‘All Love’
Best buds!
Two of Jennifer Lopez’s famed exes, Marc Anthony and Beau Casper Smart, hung out on Sunday, snapping a selfie together and serving up new bromance goals.
Smart, 30, shared the pic, writing, “If you’ve never seen his show you are really missing out. A Truly captivating performer! Thanks for taking care of my people and I @marcanthony much appreciated! #miami #alllove #respect.”
In the shot, Anthony, 49, who shares twins Max and Emme with Lopez, is throwing up a peace sign and grinning in the selfie. The bros are rocking matching white T-shirts.
Lopez has since moved on from both Anthony and Smart and is currently dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.
The couple has been spending lots of time together. Watch the clip below to see how Lopez plans to spend Thanksgiving this year!
