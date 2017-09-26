Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny From the Block' Turns 15 -- Look Back at the Iconic Video!

Most importantly, the "Jenny From the Block" music video featured Lopez's then-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, who, in 2008, admitted that starring in it was a terrible idea that nearly ruined his career.



"If I have a big regret, it was doing the music video," he said in an interview. "But that happened years ago. I've moved on."



Aah, failed true love.



The video was filmed around Los Angeles in October 2002, nearly a month after the song's release, and debuted on MTV's TRL on Nov. 5. Affleck also proposed to Lopez in November, though they famously broke off their engagement in 2014.



Wondering why the actor-director would have such kind words about his appearance in the clip? Let's rewatch the sexy video, which includes paparazzi-esque shots of the actor-producer rubbing his gifrlfriend's butt on a yacht and J.Lo strutting her stuff in a fur coat and little else: