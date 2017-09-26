Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny From the Block' Turns 15 -- Look Back at the Iconic Video!
Happy anniversary, Jennifer Lopez!
J.Lo's hit "Jenny From the Block," turns 15 today and, don't worry, we are no longer fooled by the rocks that she's got.
The now-iconic earworm was the first single off Lopez's third studio album, This Is Me... Then, and was all about how fame and fortune couldn't change her or take her away from her roots, the South Bronx.
The megahit reached No. 3 on Billlboard's Hot 100 chart and featured a ton of sampling, using pieces from (very appropriately) Boogie Down Productions' "South Bronx," as well as 20th Century Steel Band's "Heaven and Hell Is on Earth" and The Beatnuts' "Watch Out Now."
MORE: Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief Efforts
Most importantly, the "Jenny From the Block" music video featured Lopez's then-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, who, in 2008, admitted that starring in it was a terrible idea that nearly ruined his career.
"If I have a big regret, it was doing the music video," he said in an interview. "But that happened years ago. I've moved on."
Aah, failed true love.
The video was filmed around Los Angeles in October 2002, nearly a month after the song's release, and debuted on MTV's TRL on Nov. 5. Affleck also proposed to Lopez in November, though they famously broke off their engagement in 2014.
Wondering why the actor-director would have such kind words about his appearance in the clip? Let's rewatch the sexy video, which includes paparazzi-esque shots of the actor-producer rubbing his gifrlfriend's butt on a yacht and J.Lo strutting her stuff in a fur coat and little else:
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Totally Approves of Jenna Dewan Tatum Flaunting Her Booty
While the 48-year-old singer hasn't paid tribute to her classic dance tune on social media yet, she did post this Instagram pic of herself "soaking up the peace and serenity of the sun" in New York City on Monday, which we think is a pretty decent tribute to the Big Apple in itself.
Also, if you feel like Lopez has barely changed since 2002, you're not entirely wrong. Click through the gallery below to feel a little bit jealous of the woman who does not age: