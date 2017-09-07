Jennifer Lopez's Twins Look All Grown Up in Adorable Back-to-School Outfits -- See the Cute Pic!
Jennifer Lopez is sending the kiddos back to school!
The “Amor Amor Amor” singer shared a sweet pic to Instagram on Thursday of her 9-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, as the young students prepared for their first day of fourth grade.
"So proud of my babies,” the 48-year-old pop star captioned the pic. “#notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love.”
Not babies anymore is right! The pair looks so grown up, especially compared to a recent throwback snap J.Lo posted of her kids as toddlers.
Have fun at school, Emme and Max!
Meanwhile, Lopez recently teased her newest music video.
