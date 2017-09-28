Jenny McCarthy Breaks Down in Tears Over Hugh Hefner's Death: 'Thank You for Sharing Your Dream With Me'

As tributes to the late Hugh Hefner continue, Jenny McCarthy was overcome with emotion today remembering her time with the late Playboy founder.

"It's a sad morning for me," she began on her SiriusXM radio show, Dirty, Sexy, Funny With Jenny McCarthy, on Thursday.

She credited the opportunity to model for Playboy for kickstarting her career and allowing her to work side by side with Hefner.

"It gave me on-camera experience, so by the time I auditioned for MTV, I was able to get that job," she said. "And through the numerous covers I did after that or the specials that I would host with Hef, I'll never forget."