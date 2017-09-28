Jenny McCarthy Breaks Down in Tears Over Hugh Hefner's Death: 'Thank You for Sharing Your Dream With Me'
As tributes to the late Hugh Hefner continue, Jenny McCarthy was overcome with emotion today remembering her time with the late Playboy founder.
"It's a sad morning for me," she began on her SiriusXM radio show, Dirty, Sexy, Funny With Jenny McCarthy, on Thursday.
She credited the opportunity to model for Playboy for kickstarting her career and allowing her to work side by side with Hefner.
"It gave me on-camera experience, so by the time I auditioned for MTV, I was able to get that job," she said. "And through the numerous covers I did after that or the specials that I would host with Hef, I'll never forget."
But when it came time to discuss the publishing legend's death, McCarthy couldn't contain the tears.
"And the great thing was, he would always say, 'Thanks for sharing the dream, Jen.' Which he liked to say a lot. And when I thought about him passing last night..." she said, but stopped, crying mid-sentence.
McCarthy continued through some sniffles, "I just thought I wanted one more, one more chance just to say thanks and thank you for sharing your dream with me, and for giving so many girls, and so many people, the opportunity of a lifetime."
She went on to describe his kindness to everyone, and that undeniable spark that drew so many into his orbit.
"He was the most goodhearted, caring, generous, supportive friend, mentor...and his zest for life was contagious," she added.
"I know he lived a life that many of us, especially men, dreamed of having," she said. "I was lucky enough to be part of his family, and when I say family, it really, truly was that for me, and I think a lot of girls."
The 44-year-old concluded with a sweet message to her one-time boss.
"I will always miss you, Hef, and you will never be forgotten," McCarthy noted.
Jenny McCarthy remembers Playboy founder Hugh Hefner
Former Playboy Playmate Jenny McCarthy remembers her friend and mentor, Hugh M. Hefner.Posted by SiriusXM Entertainment on Thursday, September 28, 2017
Her tearful tribute comes after sharing one of her Playboy covers on Instagram, again thanking Hefner for changing her life.
She wrote, "Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. Thank you for choosing me to be one of your bunnies. I hope I made you proud. I will forever be grateful. 🙏🏻😓❤️
For more on Hefner and the stars paying tribute, watch the video below.