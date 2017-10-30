Jenny McCarthy Opens Up About Her Favorite Memory of the Late Hugh Hefner
A month after breaking down in tears over Playboy founder Hugh Heftner's death, Jenny McCarthy is remembering happier times.
While appearing on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the former Playboy model laughed as she recalled one of her favorite Hefner memories.
WATCH: Jenny McCarthy Breaks Down in Tears Over Hugh Hefner's Death
"When I was trying out to be centerfold, they actually give the girls five days of a test," McCarthy, 44, explained. "You shoot one position for five days."
"What was the position?" Andy Cohen interjected.
"I can imitate it," she said, striking a sexy pose while leaning against her chair.
McCarthy then elaborated on how Hefner criticized her sultry facial expressions.
"So eight hours a day for five days, and on day four, the producer said, 'Come meet with me, Hef is on the phone,'" she said. "And Hef said, 'You've got one more chance. Go home and practice, because your face looks like you just hit a deer with your car. You look so horrified.'"
RELATED: Hugh Hefner's Final Days: 'Playboy' Founder 'Hadn't Been Doing Well for the Last Year'
As Cohen cracked up, the actress continued, "So I went home that night trying to find sexy, and I came back and go, 'Okay, listen, all you're going to get is a smile. That's all I know how to do.'"
McCarthy managed to seal the deal, being selected out of thousands of applicants for Playboy's October 1993 issue and went on to receive the coveted spot of "Playmate of the Year."
MORE: Stars Remember Hugh Hefner -- Kim Kardashian, Rob Lowe and More Share Heartfelt Tributes
The star broke down last month on her SiriusXM radio show, Dirty, Sexy, Funny With Jenny McCarthy, when addressing the publishing legend's death at 91 years old. McCarthy credited Hefner with kickstarting her career.
"It gave me on-camera experience, so by the time I auditioned for MTV, I was able to get that job," she recalled. "And through the numerous covers I did after that or the specials that I would host with Hef, I'll never forget."
McCarthy continued through a few sniffles and tears, "I just thought I wanted one more chance just to say thanks and thank you for sharing your dream with me, and for giving so many girls, and so many people, the opportunity of a lifetime."
For more on the star's reaction to Hefner's passing, watch the video below.