Jenny McCarthy Opens Up About Her Favorite Memory of the Late Hugh Hefner

"When I was trying out to be centerfold, they actually give the girls five days of a test," McCarthy, 44, explained. "You shoot one position for five days."

"What was the position?" Andy Cohen interjected.

"I can imitate it," she said, striking a sexy pose while leaning against her chair.

McCarthy then elaborated on how Hefner criticized her sultry facial expressions.

"So eight hours a day for five days, and on day four, the producer said, 'Come meet with me, Hef is on the phone,'" she said. "And Hef said, 'You've got one more chance. Go home and practice, because your face looks like you just hit a deer with your car. You look so horrified.'"