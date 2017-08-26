Jenny Mollen Celebrates Her Growing Baby Bump With Before and After Lingerie Pics

Mollen and Biggs are already parents to 3-year-old son Sid, and couldn't be more "thrilled" to be having another little one.

"Jason is thrilled," Mollen told ET shortly after they announced they were expecting again. "Sid understands that there is something in my stomach but he is growing increasingly more and more frustrated that he cannot see its face."

"We don't know the gender yet. I'm hoping it's a poodle," she joked. "[The baby is] due beginning of October."

