Jenny Mollen Celebrates Her Growing Baby Bump With Before and After Lingerie Pics
Jenny Mollen is keeping it real.
The 38-year-old actress, who is currently expecting baby number two with husband Jason Biggs, took to Instagram on Friday to show off the difference between her pre-baby body and her current body at 33 weeks pregnant.
"Can I just keep the boobs?" she joked in the caption.
This isn't the first time Mollen has bared her baby bump on social media. The mom-to-be revealed on Instagram in June that she has placenta previa, a condition during pregnancy when the placenta completely covers the mother's cervix.
"Wanna make out and talk about my placenta previa?" Mollen captioned the pic at 22 weeks into her pregnancy.
Mollen and Biggs are already parents to 3-year-old son Sid, and couldn't be more "thrilled" to be having another little one.
"Jason is thrilled," Mollen told ET shortly after they announced they were expecting again. "Sid understands that there is something in my stomach but he is growing increasingly more and more frustrated that he cannot see its face."
"We don't know the gender yet. I'm hoping it's a poodle," she joked. "[The baby is] due beginning of October."
